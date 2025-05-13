OAU Professor Omole to deliver inaugural lecture on microlivestock

A Professor of Animal Science at the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Adeboye Joseph Omole, will today the University’s 397th Inaugural lecture.

Titled:”Unlocking The Untapped Potentials In Microlivestock Research And Production”, the lecture is scheduled to hold at Oduduwa Hall, Obafemi Awolowo University Ile-Ife.

According to information made available on the official website of the university, the lecture, which will be hosted under the Chairmanship of the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Adebayo Simeon Bamire, embodies the University’s proud tradition of innovation and scholarship.