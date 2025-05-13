Agriculture

OAU Professor Omole to deliver inaugural lecture on microlivestock

Nurudeen Alimi

A Professor of Animal Science at the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Adeboye Joseph Omole, will today the University’s 397th Inaugural lecture.

Titled:”Unlocking The Untapped Potentials In Microlivestock Research And Production”, the lecture is scheduled to hold at Oduduwa Hall, Obafemi Awolowo University Ile-Ife.

According to information made available on the official website of the university, the lecture, which will be hosted under the Chairmanship of the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Adebayo Simeon Bamire, embodies the University’s proud tradition of innovation and scholarship.

Get real-time news updates from Tribune Online! Follow us on WhatsApp for breaking news, exclusive stories and interviews, and much more.
 Join our WhatsApp Channel now

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article best crypto to buy right now, crypto presale 2025, top altcoins 2025, Qubetics IDE, QubeQode platform, Cardano updates 2025, Near Protocol growth, Render GPU network, XRP news 2025, Mantra RWA adoption 6 Picks Are Gaining Steam Fast—Which Is the Best Crypto to Buy Right Now?
Next Article Brent crude oil price may fall to More Nigerians to Fall into Poverty World Bank approves over .08 bn loan in 2025 to support, World bank 0m support, Kaduna govt's partnership with World Bank Nigeria’s economy must generate good jobs, reduce poverty — World Bank

Frontpage Today

Subscribe to e-Paper

E-Vending, e paper, pdf, e-paper, Tribune

Welcome

Install
×