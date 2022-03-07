OAU postpones matriculation until further notice

The authorities of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, have postponed the 2021/2022 Matriculation ceremony, earlier scheduled Wednesday, 9th March 2022, until further notice.

A release by the Director, Academic Affairs, Mr Murtala Agbaje, and made available by the Public Relations Officer of the University, Abiodun Olarewaju, stated that the new day and date will be communicated to the general public, especially to those concerned in due course.

The University Management has decided to postpone the Matriculation ceremony in the interest of all. We, therefore, apologise for any inconvenience this postponement might have caused.

Students are, hereby, advised to continue attending their lectures and other academic activities.

