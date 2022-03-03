OAU postgraduate student’s death: Court remands Adedoyin, six others in prison

Owners of Hilton Hotel and Resort Centre, Ile-Ife, Rahmon Adedoyin, and six other staff of the hotel were on Thursday remanded in Ilesha correctional centre by the Osun State High Court sitting in Osogbo, the state capital, in connection with the mysterious death of Timothy Adegoke, a Masters degree student of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife.

Adedoyin who was arraigned with other staff in his hotel; Adedeji Adesola, Magdalene Chiefuna, Adeniyi Aderogba, Oluwale Lawrence, Oyetunde Kazeem and Adebayo Kunle, was remanded pending the determination of his bail application.

The defendant was docked on 11 counts charge bordering on conspiracy, murder, altering of evidence, felony, indecent interference with the deceased’s body among others.

However, Counsel to Adedoyin, Mr K. Eleja, SAN, sought the court permission to admit the defendant to bail based on a medical report issued by the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital, as well as Asokoro District hospital to seek the court’s permission on his client on health ground.

Moving bail application for his own clients, counsel to other defendants, Mr Kunle Adegoke, SAN, argued that the affidavits and exhibits before the court speak for themselves and adopted the written address.

He prayed the court to admit the defendants’ bail.

Chief Judge, Adepele Oyebola-Ojo, in her ruling ordered that defendant be remanded in Ilesa correctional custody till Friday, March 4, 2022, to allow the application to be moved.

