OAU Muslim graduates to honour 29 members in Ilorin tomorrow

THE Obafemi Awolowo University Muslim Graduates Association (UNIFEMGA) will be holding its Honours Day tomorrow in Ilorin, Kwara State, where it will celebrate 29 of its members for their achievements and contributions to the mission of the association.

In a statement by its Public Relations Officer, Mr Shamsideen Adenopo, the association listed the people to be recognised at the 12th edition of the programme to include Dr Ahmed Tunde Popoola, a former national president of UNIFEMGA and Managing Director of CRC Credit Bureau Limited and Professor Lateef Ayeleru, Director of Nigeria French Language, Badagry.

Others include Alhaji Muritadha Adeniji, Managing Director, Starlink Global and Ideal Limited and Simiat Elias, a professor of Medicine.

According to the association, the topic chosen for this year’s Honours Day is ‘2023 and Beyond: The Role of Muslims in Credible Leadership’.

It said the Chief Missioner of Ansar-ud-Deen Society of Nigeria, Sheikh Abdur-Rahman Ahmad, had been invited as the guest speaker while a retired judge of the Kwara State High Court, Justice Isa Babatunde Garba, would chair the event.

The national president of UNIFEMGA, Alhaji Abdulfattah Olanlege, said those to be honoured were carefully selected people who have excelled in their various fields.

Since the inception of the awards in 2011, a total of 193 members of the association have been honoured for their achievements and contributions to humanity.

UNIFEMGA is an association of Muslim graduates from the then University of Ife, now Obafemi Awolowo University.

