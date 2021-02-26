OAU Muslim graduates to honour 25 colleagues March 6

THE Obafemi Awolowo University Muslim Graduates Association (UNIFEMGA) will be honouring 25 of its members at its 2021 Honours Day on Saturday, March 6, for their achievements and contributions to the development of the association.

A statement by the National Public Relations Officer, Dr Shamsideen Adenopo, said the 11th in the series of the Honours Day would hold simultaneously in five states of Kwara, Oyo, Osun, Lagos and Ogun as well as the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja through the physical and virtual hybrid system.

The statement said the topic chosen for the event is ‘Diabolic Conspiracy of Nigerian Elites in Fostering Insecurity and Poverty in Nigeria: The way out’.

It said the deputy vice-chancellor of Al-Hikmah University, Ilorin, Professor Abdullateef Oladimeji, would deliver the lecture, while former Grand Khadi, Kwara State Sharia Court of Appeal, Justice AbdulMuttalib Ahmad (retd), would chair the occasion.

Speaking on the uniqueness of the event, the new national president of UNIFEMGA, Alhaji Abdulfattah Olanlege, said the carefully selected honorees had distinguished themselves in various fields of human endeavour.

Olanlege said that the hitherto two-day event was reduced to one day due to the COVID-19 pandemic hence the adoption of both physical and virtual modes and the decentralisation of the centres for easy participation of all members in Nigeria and in the Diaspora.

Since the maiden edition of the National Honours’ Day in 2011, 145 members have so far been honoured for their landmark achievements.

