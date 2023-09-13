In a recent development, the authorities of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) in Ile-Ife, Osun State, have announced revised fee structures for the 2023 academic session.

The adjustments, made during an emergency meeting of the University Senate on Tuesday, September 12th, 2023, affect both new and returning students across different faculties.

According to a press release issued by the University’s Public Relations Officer, Abiodun Olarewaju, the fee adjustments are as follows:

Faculties of Arts, Law, and Humanities:

Freshers: ₦151,200

Returning Students: ₦89,200

Faculties of Technology and Science:

New Students: ₦163,200

Returning Students: ₦101,200

Faculties in the College of Health Sciences and Faculty of Pharmacy:

New Students (College of Health Sciences): ₦190,200

Returning Students (College of Health Sciences): ₦128,200

New Students (Faculty of Pharmacy): ₦190,200

Returning Students (Faculty of Pharmacy): ₦128,200

It’s important to note that these fee adjustments are applicable for the 2023 academic session only.

The management of Obafemi Awolowo University therefore expressed its best wishes for all students pursuing their academic programs at the institution.

