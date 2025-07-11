OAGF blames technical glitch for delay in federal workers’ June salaries

The Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF) has clarified that the non-receipt of June 2025 salaries by some federal workers is due to a technical network glitch during the processing of salaries at the bank—particularly for those whose accounts are domiciled with Zenith Bank Plc.

The OAGF acknowledged the recent complaints from the general public, especially Federal Government employees, and assured that the issue is being addressed.

In a statement on Friday, the Director of Press and Public Relations, Bawa Mokwa, said:

“Upon investigation, it was discovered that salary payments for employees across various Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) were affected due to a technical network glitch during salary processing at the bank.”

He noted that the OAGF understands the anxiety and frustration this situation has caused, especially given the importance of timely salary payments to the livelihoods and responsibilities of public servants.

Bawa expressed deep regret for the inconvenience caused by the incident and assured all affected employees that immediate steps have been taken to resolve the issue.

According to him, the Office is currently working closely with relevant service providers and stakeholders to ensure the failed payments are reprocessed without further delay.

He appealed to all affected Federal Public Service staff to remain calm, assuring them that no effort will be spared to ensure everyone receives their rightful salaries.

“Concrete steps have already been taken to isolate the problem, and arrangements are underway to reprocess the failed payments in the shortest possible time. The welfare of Federal Government employees remains a top priority for the Office.

“The OAGF remains fully committed to transparency, accountability, and efficiency in all payroll operations. We remain open to continuous engagement with stakeholders to ensure sustained improvements in service delivery.

“Your patience and understanding during this difficult time are highly appreciated,” Bawa stated.

