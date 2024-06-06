Nigerian Toronto-based rapper OAG, is known for her audacious lyrics and unapologetic demeanor. She is from Edo state and she is steadily carving out her own path in the music industry with her new single “MUMMY YO.”

Currently rated by social media music consumers and fans as the new face of female rap in Africa, OAG is set to take her place in the mainstream as she is currently gaining massive supports from the internet and gathering a large fan base who has been hailing her creativity and the authenticity of her craft.

“MUMMY YO” comes after the success of her previously released single “+234 BADDIE” which made waves across the internet, The rising star garnered attention and accolades from industry heavyweights, receiving cosigns from renowned artists like Olaoluslawn, Aliyah’s Interlude, grammy-nominated rapper WALE, grammy-nominated producer Wondagurl, etc.

MUMMY YO” displays OAG’s signature style and unwavering confidence as she fearlessly asserts herself as a force to be reckoned with. The track exudes a cocky swagger and irresistible charisma as OAG unabashedly positions herself as a boss lady, captivating listeners with her bold attitude and magnetic presence.

OAG is not only pushing boundaries but also challenging norms, daring to be unapologetically herself in a world that often demands conformity. Her fearless approach to music and life is sure to inspire a new generation of artists and fans alike as she continues to solidify her status as one of the most promising talents in the industry.

