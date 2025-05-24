O. B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation Launches Intra-School Quiz to Honour Grand Benefactor

The serene town of Abonnema was charged with youthful energy and community pride on Wednesday, May 22, 2025, as the O. B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation hosted the inaugural edition of its Intra-School Quiz Competition. The event, held at St. Augustine Nursery and Primary School, was organized to commemorate the posthumous birthday of the Foundation’s Grand Benefactor, High Chief (Dr.) Olu Benson Lulu-Briggs.

Celebrated for his lifetime of philanthropy and public service, High Chief’s enduring legacy was reflected in the turnout of pupils, teachers, clergy, and community leaders who gathered to honour his commitment to education and human capital development.

Speaking on behalf of the Foundation’s Founder and Chairman, Dr. (Mrs.) Seinye O.B. Lulu-Briggs, Foundation representative Ms. Ibiere Akpana reiterated its dedication to early childhood education. Quoting from Proverbs 22:6, Akpana stressed that investing in the formative years of learning is central to building a prosperous and morally grounded society.

Dr. (Mrs.) Seinye Lulu-Briggs, in a tribute to her husband, described his lifelong advocacy for accessible education as a powerful tool for transformation. “High Chief O. B. Lulu-Briggs believed that education could shatter barriers and change destinies,” she said. “This event mirrors that unwavering vision.”

The day’s activities saw pupils from the host school compete across core academic subjects in an atmosphere of friendly rivalry. Victorious teams received cash prizes, certificates, and trophies, while all participants were gifted educational materials as part of the Foundation’s encouragement of scholastic achievement.

Venerable Umeokolo Ikechukwu, Archdeacon, Kalabari Central Archdeaconry, the Vicar of St. Augustine Anglican Church and Mrs. Irene Quakers, the school’s Head Teacher both praised the initiative, calling it a timely intervention that nurtures academic excellence and builds students’ confidence through public engagement.

One of the quiz winners, Rowen Otieasa, a primary 5 student of the school, beaming with joy, shared, “This is a day we will never forget. We’re so grateful for the chance to learn and be celebrated.”

This maiden quiz competition forms part of a broader commitment by the O. B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation to sustain the legacy of its Grand Benefactor, by promoting education, empowerment, and community service. For the people of Abonnema, and the many lives touched across Nigeria, the legacy of High Chief O. B. Lulu-Briggs continues to inspire and uplift.