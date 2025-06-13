NYSC worries as erosion ravages part of Anambra orientation camp

The National Youth Social Corps (NYSC), Anambra state, has expressed worries over the erosion menace currently ravaging some parts of its orientation camp in the state.

This was contained in an address presented by the State NYSC Coordinator, Mrs Pauline Ojisua during the swearing-in/opening ceremony of the 2025 Batch “A’ Stream two orientation programme, held on Friday, June 13th, 2025 at the Nnamdi Azikiwe NYSC Unity Permanent Orientation Camp, Umuawulu/Mbaukwu, Awka South Local Government Area of the State.

The coordinator also sought more adequate accommodation for camp officials.

Ojisua, while calling on the state government and other concerned stakeholders to urgently intervene, announced that a total of 1626 corps members for 2025 Batch “A” stream two has been officially sworn-in for the orientation exercise in the State.

She noted that out of the 1,626 corps members, 840 were males while 786 were females from approved tertiary institutions in the country.

Her address read in part, “It is with such joy and gratitude that I welcome you all to the Swearing-in Ceremony of the 2025 Batch “A” Stream II Orientation Programme right here at our Nnamdi Azikiwe NYSC Unity Permanent Orientation Camp, Umuawulu/Mbaukwu.

“A huge thank you to our esteemed guests who have taken out time from their busy schedules to be with us today. Your presence truly means the world and shows just how much you believe in the National Youth Service Corps scheme.

“My dear corps members, this orientation course is not just a few weeks of activities; it is the very foundation of your service year. We have put this programme together to arm you with the skills, knowledge, and discipline you will need to not just survive, but truly thrive, during your time in Anambra State and beyond. Over the coming weeks, you will dive into everything from paramilitary drills and insightful lectures on national development to hands-on skills acquisition and entrepreneurship training, plus plenty of social activities.

“Each part is carefully designed to ignite your patriotism, help you become more self-reliant, and strengthen the bonds of our national unity.

“Your Excellency, as of today, I am thrilled to tell you that we have successfully registered a total number of 1,626 bright and promising corps members for this stream, comprising 840 males and 786 females.

“We have made sure all the necessary arrangements are in place to make the corps members stay on camp comfortable and productive. From what we have seen, the corps members are settling in beautifully, and their energy is infectious.

“They are eager to learn, grow, and contribute their part to the development of Anambra state.

“I simply must take a moment to shine a light on some truly incredible acts of generosity we have witnessed. We are profoundly grateful to High Chief Christopher Ndubisi (Ikenga Umuawulu) for his amazing donation of 80 solar-powered streetlights for our camp. This has made a massive difference in our camp’s security and visibility, especially at night. And also a huge round of applause to the Golden 20 Group of Awgbu for constructing three comfortable corps lodges for corps members in the Awgbu Community. These kind gestures really speak volumes about their belief in the NYSC scheme and their commitment to the well-being of our young people.

“We are incredibly thankful to the Anambra State Government for their unwavering support for the NYSC scheme. Your continuous assistance in so many ways has been absolutely vital to our operations and success. We also extend our deepest gratitude to all our collaborating agencies and stakeholders, including the Army, Police, NDLEA, DSS, NSCDC, Red Cross, Man O’ War, Federal Fire Service and all other agencies whose dedicated personnel are here with us on camp. Your commitment ensures this programme runs smoothly and, most importantly, keeps our corps members safe.

While we celebrate these wonderful achievements and the tremendous support we receive, it is also important to be open about where we still need a helping hand. We are currently facing some environmental challenges, with erosion currently ravaging some parts of the Camp’s landscape. We also have a need for more adequate accommodation for our camp officials, including personnel from the Army, Police, NDLEA, DSS, NSCDC, Federal Fire Service, Red Cross, Man O’ War, and our own NYSC staff.

Addressing these needs is crucial for making sure everyone working tirelessly to ensure the success of the orientation course is as comfortable and efficient as possible. We humbly appeal to the State Government and other kind-hearted stakeholders to please consider supporting us in this area.

“To our dear corps members, I urge you to embrace every single moment of this orientation programme with an open mind and a can-do attitude. Learn, connect, and prepare yourselves for a year of truly impactful service. Your contributions, no matter how big or small, have the power to make a real difference in the lives of the people you will serve, Mrs Ojisua concluded.

The State Governor, Chukwuma Charles Soludo, while declaring the orientation programme, enjoin the corps members to integrate seamlessly into their host communities, respect the customs and traditions of their host communities, be law-abiding, contribute positively to their host communities and impact the lives of the people they will serve.

The governor was represented by the State Commissioner for Youth Development, Mr Patrick Agha Mba.

The oath-taking ceremony was performed by the representative of the State Judge, Justice PMT Otti.

