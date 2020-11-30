NYSC warns corps members against stage-managing rejection of postings

By Adetola Bademosi - Abuja 
The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) on Monday warned corps members against stage-managing the rejection of their postings.
It said such corps members, if caught, would be sanctioned.
The Director-General, Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim gave the advice while addressing the 2020 Batch ‘B’ Stream IA Corps Members at the end of their orientation exercise at NYSC Nasarawa State Orientation Camp in Keffi.
He said that instead of seeking rejection, they should rather accept their postings for Primary Assignment in good faith and settle down to contribute their quota to national development.
He advised them to use the service period to contribute to the promotion of  national unity and cohesion as well as the socio-ecomonic development of the country
The DG also urged them to identify the felt needs of their host communities and initiate projects to address them on the platform of the Scheme’s Community Development Service.
“Choose projects that are beneficial to your host communities. Please, take advantage of the service year and add value to the development of your country,” he added.
Ibrahim urged them to be of good conduct in their places of primary assignment and abide by the Oath of Allegiance they swore to.
“I advise you to be disciplined, committed and patriotic; and l assure you the sky will be your limit.
“Keep your records clean and don’t let your actions of today haunt you tomorrow.
“Please don’t tarnish the image of NYSC and your parents,” he added.
Speaking further, the Director-General admonished the corps members to avail themselves of the post-camp training of the Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) programme.
This, he said, would make them employers of labour and also enable them apply for business loans through the Bank of Industry, Central Bank of Nigeria and the NYSC Foundation among others.

He also advised them to avail themselves of the empowerment programmes of the Federal Government, including the N75 billion Nigerian Youth Investment Fund (NYIF), the Presidential Youth Empowerment Scheme (P-YES), and the National Young Farmers’ Scheme (NYFS).

