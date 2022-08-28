NYSC warns corps members against showing partisan interest in politics

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has warned corps members against publicly showing partisan interest in politics.

It was reacting to a viral campaign poster, showing some ladies in NYSC uniform purporting to be Corps Members, endorsing one of the political parties in the country.

The scheme in a statement signed by its Spokesperson, Eddy Megwa, stated that the message encapsulated in the poster was antithetical to its policy which forbids Corps Members from showing partisan interest in politics.

In addition, it said this was a direct assault on the integrity of the NYSC which is among the electoral umpires and has been in collaboration with the Independent National Electoral Commission in the conduct of elections in Nigeria since 2008.

“Management hereby restates that the Scheme remains apolitical, and neutral without any form of attachment to any political party. The stand of the scheme runs absolutely contrary to the message fraudulently conveyed by the poster.

“Management also wishes to use this medium to remind members of the public that Section 14 of the NYSC Act makes it an offence for any person who is not a Corps Member to wear the NYSC uniform. Such a person if found guilty is liable on conviction to six(6) months imprisonment and or a fine.

“Consequently, the general public is hereby advised to discountenance the information contained in the poster; while strongly admonishing Corps Members to abide by the policy of the Scheme that forbids them from showing partisan interest in politics,” the statement read.

