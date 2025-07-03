NYSC urges employers to provide accommodation, stipends for Corps members

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), has appealed to Corps employers to provide accommodation and stipends to Corps members serving in Niger state to complement their federal allowance.

The Acting Director, NYSC North Central Area Office 1, Mrs Ikupolati Esther Tosin, made the appeal during the 2025 NYSC corps employers workshop held in Minna with the theme: Administration of Contemporary Corps Members (GENZ) for Achieving Organisational Objectives

Tosin, who was represented by Deputy Director in the North Central Area Office, Mr. Tony Nzoka, said Niger State was lacking in providing accommodation and stipends to corps members which are essential for their welfare and performance.

“I implore all corps employers to provide accommodation for corps members and stipends to support their federal allowance as Niger is lacking in these aspects,” she said.

She explained that the workshop aimed to strengthen the working relationship between the NYSC and corps employers and to discuss ways to improve the scheme’s effectiveness.

Tosin said some of the issues to be discussed were procedures for applying for corps members, delaying issuance of monthly/final clearance and poor provision of statutory welfare needs to corps members.

She said Corps members were a product of a global order influenced by the internet and social media, saying Corps employers must make deliberate strategies to think like them and match their pace.

She urged corps employers to apply artificial/emotional intelligence, empathy, sincerity, maturity and tact in dealing with contemporary corps members.

Earlier in her welcome address, the NYSC in Niger state, Mrs. Martina Shuaibu-Ibrahim, commended Farmer Mohammed Umaru Bago for listening and showing compassion to the scheme at all times.

She said the workshop provides an opportunity for stakeholders to interact and chart a course of action for the continued positive actualisation of NYSC’s lofty ideals.

“This gathering is also to appreciate and evaluate the contribution of stakeholders and corps employers for increased synergy for more effective output,” she said.

Also speaking, the Special Guest of Honour, Alhaji Abubakar Usman, Chairman, NYSC Governing Board and Secretary to Niger State Government, called on stakeholders to harness the energy of corps members to achieve organisational objectives.

Usman, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Special Duties, De Idris Lego, said NYSC remain a powerful platform for youth empowerment, national unity and community development.

“As administrators and employers, your role is pivotal in shaping the experience of corps members, guiding their actions and aligning their efforts with our state developmental goals,” he said.

Papers were presented on “Attributes/characteristics of GENZ corps members and Strategies for Engaging stakeholders in the administration of GENZ corps members in achieving organisational goals.

The highlight of the event was the presentation of awards to outstanding Corps employers.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

