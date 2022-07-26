NYSC Trust fund key to corps members’ self reliance – DG

The Director General, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brig. Gen. Muhammad Fadah has called for strong support for the establishment of the NYSC Trust Fund to empower corps members to become self-reliant and employers of labour.

The NYSC DG made the call on Tuesday during the swearing-in ceremony of the 2022 Batch ‘B’ Stream Il corps members posted to Kogi at the NYSC Orientation Camp in Asaya, Kabba Local Government Area.

The Director General who was represented by the NYSC Coordinator in Kogi, Mofoluwasho Williams, said “already the NYSC Trust fund has reached an advanced stage of legislation.”

“This trust fund, when established, will help the smooth operations of the NYSC scheme especially in addressing the challenges of infrastructure and providing start-up capital for corps members.

“It’s a clear fact that white-collar jobs are no more readily available, which calls for corps members to inculcate the strong desire to be self-reliant and employers of labour.

“As you are now in camp, I encourage you to avail yourselves of the opportunities for self-employment offered to you through the Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) Programme.

“You’re expected to choose from any of the skill areas and make yourselves available for the training, ” he said.

Fadah strongly charged the corps members to maintain a high level of discipline and enthusiasm by complying with the camp rules and regulations.

He said, “You must continue to distance yourself from cultism, drug abuse and other social vices to be responsible in contributing your quota to nation building as patriots.”

The DG also cautioned them against using social media for spreading fake news, fueling hatred through hate speeches and other negative purposes.

While advising them to use social media for the promotion of national unity and development, Fadah charged them to be security conscious at all times and report any suspicious character or activities around them.

He said, “one of the objectives of NYSC is the promotion of national unity and integration, hence, your deployment away from your states of origin and your assemblage here from diverse ethnic, religious and socio-economic backgrounds.”

“This policy will not only offer you the opportunity for a broader understanding of the country, but also entrench the culture of working together in an atmosphere filled with friendship, peace, harmony, and a shared vision of a great and prosperous Nigeria,” he said.

A total of 1,200 corps members posted to Kogi, were led by Justice Esther Haruna in taking their oaths at the colourful swearing-in ceremony.





