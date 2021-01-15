NYSC to decamp Corps members who violate COVID-19 safety protocols

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) on Friday says it will not hesitate to decamp any Corps member who violates the COVID-19 safety protocols.

This was even as it warned the 2020 “B” Stream II Prospective Corps Members against night journeys as they prepare to proceed to the various NYSC Camps across the country.

The NYSC Director-General Brigadier-General Shuaibu Ibrahim gave the warning during a sensitisation webinar jointly organised by the NYSC and Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) for the prospective Corps members ahead of the commencement of the orientation exercise.

He warned them to adhere strictly to all the COVID-19 safety protocols, adding that only those whose results are negative for COVID-19 test would be allowed to register at the Orientation Camps.

“We will not hesitate to decamp anyone who fails to adhere to COVID-19 safety protocols,” he said.

While urging them to avoid actions that can put their lives at risk, Ibrahim advised the PCMs to break the journey if they are to travel over a long distance before getting to their states of deployment.

“Please don’t travel at night and don’t endanger your security. Kindly stay safe. If you are sick, let us know and don’t jeopardize the Orientation course.

The Director-General appealed to the Prospective Corps Members to report to camp on dates on their call-up letters in order to avoid large gatherings and safeguard the lives of camp participants.

He commended the NCDC for assisting the NYSC Scheme to sensitising Prospective Corps Members in its bid to stem the tide of COVID-19.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

#EndSARS: As British Parliament Hears Petition, UK Govt Says It Won’t Speculate On Sanctions

The British Parliament at the Westminster Hall held a debate on ‘e-petition 554150, relating to Nigeria and the sanctions regime’ on Monday. The government of the United Kingdom has however responded…NYSC to decamp Corps NYSC to decamp Corps

2023 Presidency: APC Govs’ Meeting With Jonathan Sparks Controversy

The surprise visit made on Friday night by the leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to former President Goodluck Jonathan at his residence in Abuja triggered a stir in the major political camps, resulting in at least four possible theories..NYSC to decamp Corps

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE