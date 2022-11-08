NYSC swears in 1600 corps members in Anambra

By Michael Ovat- Awka
FILE PHOTO

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), on Tuesday, swore in a total of 1,600 corps members in Anambra State.

The Anambra State NYSC Coordinator, Mrs Blessing Ekene Iruma, who oversaw the swearing ceremony held at Nnamdi Azikiwe NYSC Unity permanent orientation camp in Umuawulu/Mbaukwu, Awka South LGA, recalled that the scheme was known for supporting the State government in ensuring manpower development for health care delivery and other sectors.

While urging the corps members to step-up action towards uplifting the State, Mrs Iruma, assured the state governor, Chukwuma Soludo, that the 1,600 corps members swore in for the 2022 batch C stream 1 exercise were patriots, disciplined, understanding, always helpful and to contribute their quota for the sake of national and State development.

According to her, 875 out of the newly sworn-in 1,600 corps members were females while the males 725.

“I am delighted to inform His Excellency, (Governor Chukwuma Soludo) that since the arrival of these new corps members into Anambra State, they have shown that they are patriots, disciplined and understanding. They have even been helpful in the day-to-day running of the camp by joining various committees.

“The NYSC will also continue to support the government in ensuring manpower development for health care delivery to the rural communities where they are needed and agricultural extension work to boost food production.

“Corps members, as I welcome you to Anambra State, I urge you to adapt quickly to the regimented structure of this orientation course, learn new things, unlearn a few others, make friends and utilise the opportunity to contribute your quota to the development of the State particularly in the education sector,” she stated.

