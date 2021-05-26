NYSC scrapping: Dynamic reforms, initiatives in view of current realities ongoing, says Minister

Amidst speculations on likely scrap of the National Youth Service Corps(NYSC) scheme, the Federal Government (FG), on Wednesday, said dynamic reforms and initiatives in view of current initiatives were ongoing.

This was even as it reiterated commitment to the sustenance of the scheme.

A bill seeking to repeal the NYSC Act had, on Monday, scaled second reading at the House of Representatives on the premise of incessant killings of Corps members among other reasons.

This has continued to generate controversies from various quarters.

But, the Minister of Youths and Sport, Mr Sunday Dare, who made the disclosure via his official Twitter handle, said the FG’s commitment towards the scheme remains.

He said the scheme remains one of the greatest tools for National development for the Nigerian youths.

“Nigeria will stand with her youths,” he wrote via his official Twitter handle.

