The outgoing Governor of Benue State, Dr Samuel Ortom has eulogized the National Youth Service Corps Scheme for molding and developing youths on leadership skills during the one-year service.

Ortom who was represented by his deputy, Engr, Benson Abounu, stated this while inaugurating the new National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, Multipurpose Hall at the Permanent Orientation Camp, Wanunne, Tarka Local Government Area.

Ortom said, “NYSC is a noble programme to promote the scheme is doing a wonderful job to the nation” and added that the Multipurpose Hall project was a fulfilled promise by the Ortom administration.

The Governor, commended the Contractor, Chief Emmanuel Viashima for satisfying and fulfilling the pledge of his contractual obligations and implored the NYSC State Coordinator to reach out to the incoming administration and seek more intervention to address Camp facilities’ deficit.

Also speaking, the Chairman NYSC Governing Board, and Commissioner of Youth and Sports, Barrister Teryima Nguher commended the administration for their commitment to touching lives of most segments of the society.

He charged the scheme’s Management to utilize the facilities with utmost care, reiterating that” the resources are scarce while the needs are limitless and cannot afford to waste the ones at our disposal.”

Speaking earlier, the State Coordinator of NYSC, Mr Abe Dankaro Ashumate, applauded the outgoing Governor, Samuel Ortom and his team for prioritizing NYSC needs in their projects and programs.

He said, “ Since my assumption of duty in the state, NYSC is among Federal Agencies that received more support.”

The Coordinator informed the Governor that the NYSC Director General, Brig-Gen. YD Ahmed, had expressed appreciation to the Government and good people of Benue State for playing a good host and prioritizing the Scheme.