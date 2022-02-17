NYSC sanctions nine corps members as two receives Sultan Awards in Sokoto

No less than nine members of the 686 outgoing corps members in Sokoto State have been sanctioned for misconduct according to the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Coordinator in the state, Alhaji Muhammad Nakamba.

The coordinator, in his statement, also disclosed that six corps members are to repeat the service year while three others have their service extended for misconduct and other offences.

Nakamba further revealed that the scheme lost a corps member during the course of the service year.

He further disclosed that two corps members, Ajayi Adeola and Yabi Samson from Ekiti and Oyo States respectively received Sultan Meritorious Awards.

He thanked Governor Aminu Tambuwal and the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, for their unflinching support to the scheme.

He said Sokoto State is among the few states that have consistently paid monthly allowances to the corps members.

Meanwhile, Governor Tambuwal urged outgoing Batch ‘A’ (stream 1) corps members to maximise the Skill Acquisitions and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) skills learnt during the service year to enable them to be self-reliant and employers of labour.

The governor noted that the NYSC management in its wisdom introduced the SAED to make corps members viable after the service year following the dearth of employment opportunities in the country.

Tambuwal, who was represented by his deputy, Muhammad Manir Dan’Iya, congratulated the corps members for the completion of one year of mandatory national service.

“The service year, no doubt must have exposed you to the culture and tradition of the various people of Sokoto State. You were deliberately put through the experience to underscore and imbue in you, the spirit of unity in diversity,” the governor stated.

He noted that the successful completion of the primary assignment phase of the service year is, therefore, a mark of their endurance and abiding faith in the unity of the nation.