Prospective corps members selected as Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) Influencers have carried out sensitisation rally round the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) permanent orientation camp in Anambra State, to create awareness of the existence and importance of SAED to the society.

The rally, which terminated at the front of the state coordinator’s office, witnessed dancing to the rhythm of the music supplied by the NYSC band.

In her remarks, the state coordinator, Mrs Blessing Ekene Iruma, said SAED was created for multiple income to the household.

She stated that acquiring a skills that will guarantee steady income is better than depending on income that is obtainable once a month.

Iruma congratulated the influencers who opted to be part of SAED at the early stage of camping, describing the move as the right step in the right direction.

She added that SAED will have a long-term effect of eradicating unemployment, youth restiveness and improvement of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

