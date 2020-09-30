NYSC reacts to murder of Abuja graduate, says deceased an ex-Corps member

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) on Wednesday reacted to the alleged rape and murder of one Stella Ifeoma Abugu by men of the Nigeria Police Force.

Contrary to claims, the scheme said the deceased was an ex-Corps member who was no longer under the scheme’s care.

The NYSC Spokesperson, Mrs Adenike Adeyemi who spoke to Tribune Online in Abuja said although the scheme condoles with family of the deceased it was ‘unfair’ to join the NYSC with the incident.

Adeyemi, who was reacting to an editorial that refers to late Abugu as a Corps member, described this as misinformation.

Her words: “People should be rightly addressed and information should be rightly passed. We are not saying it is wrong to identify with her, she was a Corps member, yes!

“However, as at the time of her arrest, she had passed out, that makes her an ex-Corps member and it should be so reflected. She was not a Corp member. As at the time she passed out, no one would force her to stay in the FCT or say go back to your state.

“The NYSC identifies with her and any length they want to go to bring the culprit to book, it is fine but If somebody is a Corps member, the person should be referred to as an ex-Corps member.”

The deceased was said to have met her untimely death when some men of the Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) arrested her in place of her fiance, one Mr Afam Ugwunwa, an alleged criminal.

They had reportedly paid a visit to his residence in Wumba village Lokogoma, Abuja, but met his absence.

Late Ifeoma was said to have died in the custody of the officers after she was allegedly abused sexually by the officers.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES

At 60 Nigeria Must Fight For Independence, Says Bishop Badejo Of Oyo Catholic Diocese

As Nigeria celebrates its 60th Independence Anniversary, Most Reverend Emmanuel Adetoyese Badejo, the Bishop, Catholic Diocese of Oyo in his message on the occasion…

Eight Injured, 20 Vehicles Destroyed As PDP, APC Supporters Clash Again In Ondo

No fewer than eight persons were seriously injured during a clash between the supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)…

Oba Of Benin Warns Wike, Others: We Don’t Want Godfathers For Our Gov

Benin monarch, Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba Square II, has called on the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, not to turn itself to another godfather to the reelected governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki…

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE