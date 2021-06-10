NYSC plans four-day nationwide medical outreach

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), on Thursday, unfolded plans to embark on a four-day nationwide medical outreach under its Health Initiative for Rural Dwellers (HIRD).

This was even as it disclosed that its movie, titled: “A Call to Service”, which has been completed, would soon premiere in cinemas across the country.

The Director-General, Brigadier General, Shuaibu Ibrahim made the disclosures at a media chat and a formal unveiling of nine books and maiden film in Abuja.

According to him, the medical outreach which would commence from 21st to 24th June 2021 is aimed at adding values to its host communities.

His words: “We have concluded arrangements to conduct nationwide medical outreaches under the NYSC from 21st to 24th June 2021.

“The NYSC State Secretariats will provide information on the exact locations of the exercise in each State in due course.”

To this end, the DG appealed to well-to-do individuals and corporate bodies, including pharmaceutical companies, to support the initiative through the provision of drugs and other medical supplies.

In addition, he called for support towards the actualisation of plans to set up Mobile Clinics with a view to expanding our reach to rural communities that are in dire need of improved access to health care.

On the newly completed movie, he said this will not only serve entertainment function but would also sensitize the public on the roles of stakeholders in the Scheme through the promotion of a better understanding of the NYSC Act.

He further noted that one of the greatest accomplishments of the present Management is the publication of nine Books on the imprints of NYSC on various spheres of national life.

The Books, which were formally unveiled to the public are titled: The NYSC (1973-2020): Emergence, Growth and Development, the NYSC and National Development, the NYSC and Community Development Service in Nigeria, the NYSC and Election in Nigeria, the NYSC and National Integration.

Others are; the NYSC and Nigeria’s Health Sector, the NYSC and the Educational Sector, the NYSC and COVID-19 Pandemic and the NYSC and Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development.

He noted that the publications will enrich the knowledge of Nigerians about the Scheme and engender a greater appreciation of its relevance and achievements.

While also highlighting the latest initiatives and activities of the Scheme, he said it has commenced programmes geared towards scaling up its agricultural development activities.

He further disclosed that the NYSC Ventures have been registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission to ensure the success of the Corps revenue generation drives through the unhindered operation of the Ventures.

In addition, he said the moribund NYSC Feed Mill, Lagos, has been resuscitated and now ready to start production of animal feeds.

