NYSC partners firm to establish rice mill in Bayelsa

In an effort to improve its revenue base and food production, the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has partnered with Hudson Consulting Company, an American based Agro-allied firm to establish a mega rice mill at Isampou, Ekeremor Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

It said benefits of the bilateral relationship include enhancement of income generating activities of the scheme, training and mentoring of corps members.

Speaking on Monday, the Director-General of NYSC, Brigadier General Mohammad Kaku Fadah at the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding in Abuja said the development will help beef up

NYSC’s contribution to the Federal Government’s rice sufficiency programme.

According to him, this will also contribute to the development of the community where the rice mill will be established, thus enhancing the visibility of the NYSC brand in the public domain.

He said NYSC will be a major consumer of the rice as it will be supplied to all orientation camps nationwide.

The NYSC helmsman gave the assurance that his administration will give maximum support for the partnership to yield the desired results.

Earlier in his remark, the Executive Chairman of Hudson Consulting Company, Prince Tom Ighihe said the essence of the synergy is to boost Nigeria’s food security.

He further said his company will engage the services of corps members and some staff of NYSC when the partnership comes into full implementation.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Respond To $460,000 Forfeiture To US Allegation, Atiku/Okowa Campaign Challenges Tinubu

The Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Organisation has challenged the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to come out boldly…

NSF: Fire Incident Reported At Asaba Stadium

Barely three days after part of a storey building at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba collapsed, another building under construction was on Sunday razed by fire…

2023: Obi’s Plan To Transform Nigeria To Production Centre





The state of a nation’s economy largely determines the quality of life enjoyed by its citizens. With high unemployment rate, rising poverty rate, epileptic power supply, huge infrastructure deficit…

Adesanya loses UFC title

Alex Pereira knocked out Israel Adesanya to become middleweight champion at UFC 281 in New York, BBC reported. The 35-year-old sensationally stopped Adesanya in the fifth round with a flurry of punches which led to the referee calling a halt to the contest…

MONDAY LINES: Yoruba Nation Agitators

We had an unusual vice chancellor in Ife in the mid to late 1980s. His name is Wande Abimbola, professor of Yoruba Religion, Language and Literature. He loved his students and his students loved him…

EDITORIAL: The Wicked Stepfather

THE spectacle of citizens resorting to actions totally bereft of any grounds of rationality is becoming worrisome. These days, many have the proclivity for cruel and irrational conduct that should ordinarily belong in the animal kingdom…