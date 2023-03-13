By: Adetola Bademosi – Abuja

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has expressed dissatisfaction over the unauthorised use of its uniform, logo, lyrics, literature and other intellectual materials.

It said the scheme remains apolitical and neutral in the ongoing political and electioneering process and these unregulated materials continue to portray the NYSC in bad light.

In a statement issued by its Spokesperson, Eddy Megwa, the Scheme said it will henceforth initiate legal action against any individual or group that contravenes the provisions of the NYSC ACT as regards the use of the NYSC Uniform.

It said section 14 of NYSC Act clearly specifies that any person who, not being a person serving in the service corps or duly authorised so to do, wears the uniform or any part of the uniform of the service corps is guilty of an offence and liable on conviction to a fine of N1,000.00 or to imprisonment for a term of six months or to both such fine and imprisonment.

The statement partly reads:”Management of the National Youth Service Corps is compelled to bring to the notice of the general public the dangers of unauthorized use of the NYSC uniform, logo, lyrics, literature and other intellectual materials associated with the National Youth Service Corps.

“The Scheme is greatly disturbed by the circulation of various content on social media for entertainment and political purposes where the NYSC uniform is used without consent.

“The Management of the Scheme henceforth, will not hesitate to initiate legal action against any individual or group that contravenes the provisions of the NYSC ACT as regards the use of the NYSC Uniform. The general public should please take note.”

Meanwhile, Minister for Youth and Sports Development, Mr Sunday Dare has inaugurated a 22-member Inter-Ministerial Committee on the 50th Anniversary celebration of the Scheme.

While lauding the immense roles of the Scheme in the areas of socio-economic and political development of the country, he said the NYSC is the leading light of youth organisations in Africa.

The Minister stated further that the Federal Government recognizes NYSC achievements and decide to mark the Scheme’s milestone on what it has achieved over the past fifty years as a form of recognition.





While charging Members of the committee to work assiduously on its terms of reference, he assured them of government’s support.

In his remarks, the NYSC Director General, Brigadier General YD Ahmed said worthy of commendation is the positive roles of successive batches of Corps Members in the credible conduct of elections in the country, and their participation in other programmes like population census, immunisation exercise, HIV/AIDS prevention and care, fight against coronavirus among others.

