NYSC member donates laboratory equipment worth N8m to Abuja School

A member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Marvelous Otarigho, has donated laboratory equipment worth ₦8 million to Government Junior Secondary School, Life Camp, Abuja, to advance Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) education.

The laboratory, which Otarigho described as her pet project, was donated to the school as part of her Community Development Service (CDS) and was officially unveiled on Thursday during a brief ceremony held on the school premises. Both teachers and students expressed excitement over the gesture and commended her genuine efforts to promote effective teaching and learning of science education in the school.

Speaking earlier, Otarigho said the project has the potential to transform learning and spark innovation in the minds of students.

She stated:

“Today is not just the unveiling of a room filled with equipment. It is the beginning of a journey where knowledge will no longer be limited to pages in a textbook. Students will experience learning firsthand through discovery and experimentation.”

Otarigho noted that the unveiling coincided with the 2025 Nelson Mandela Day — a day set aside by the United Nations to encourage individuals to make a difference in their communities — making it an occasion for everyone to take action and inspire change.

She commended various organizations and individuals who supported the project, saying that efforts would also be made to ensure the laboratory is well maintained.

She added:

“When I resumed my service year, I was assigned to teach Basic Science — a subject some of the students struggled with, resulting in their lack of interest.

“I did my best to make the subject more attractive to them, which led to improved performance. In the process, I discovered that a major reason for the students’ disinterest was the absence of a laboratory to demonstrate practical aspects of the lessons.

“With this in mind, I decided to embark on this project as my personal Community Development Service, in line with the NYSC tradition. This laboratory is a gift to these students — today’s learners and tomorrow’s innovators.

“Whether you dream of becoming doctors, engineers, researchers, or inventors, let this space be where your dreams begin to take shape. We are not just opening a laboratory — we are opening minds, possibilities, and a future filled with promise,” she added.

Otarigho further revealed that she plans to do more work in the school to promote science education. She disclosed that plans are underway to establish a Science Club, where she would personally teach the students various experiments, laboratory management skills, and how to use the equipment effectively.

“These children are the foundation of Nigeria’s future. They need to be well-groomed and nurtured to become the change-makers our country needs. They are my focus — that’s why I channeled all my energy into this,” she said.

The Director of Science, Technology, Innovation, and Entrepreneurship at the FCT Universal Basic Education Board, Mrs. Florence Wenegieme, commended Otarigho for initiating such a laudable project, stating that it would significantly enhance STEM education.

She noted that the government alone cannot effectively fund education and that Otarigho’s effort would help bridge that gap by enabling students to combine theoretical knowledge with practical experience.

According to her:

“Yes, we have laboratories in schools and some equipment, but they are not sufficient. She went out of her way to rally stakeholders and NGOs to support her in equipping this laboratory, and we appreciate her for that.

“Science without practicals cannot go far. We live in a world driven by technology, and for us to meet global challenges, science and technology are essential. That’s why we appreciate this initiative. We hope other corps members will emulate her and support the government.

“Yes, the government is doing its part, but it cannot do it all. We need more of such contributions,” she added.

On his part, the school principal, Mr. Nnanawachukwu Francis, said the school had not witnessed a project of such magnitude since its establishment in 2005.

He said:

“We are all excited, happy, and deeply appreciative of the corps member, Marvelous Otarigho, who, through her own initiative, decided to donate this magnificent laboratory to the school.”

