NYSC member donates 300 sanitary pads to boost female hygiene at Edo camp

A member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Ms Monica Patrick, on Thursday donated 300 sanitary pads to fellow corps members at the NYSC Orientation Camp in Okada, Edo State.

Patrick, who is currently undertaking her service in the state, described the donation as part of her outreach to promote menstrual hygiene and women’s health.

The corps member, a graduate of the University of Calabar, also organised a workshop on vaginal hygiene alongside the distribution of the sanitary pads.

According to her, the initiative was inspired by a passion for the well-being of women and girls.

“I have always had the desire to reach out to the girl-child and women. This programme, which includes a health talk and the free distribution of sanitary pads, is a step in that direction.

“I am grateful to the state coordinator, platoon leaders, and my elder brother, Dr Prince Michael, for their support in making this a reality,” she said.

Meanwhile, Fatima Hassan, Executive Director of the Women for Greater Good Foundation, facilitated the health session, sensitising corps members on proper vaginal care and menstrual hygiene.

“The vagina is a critical part of a woman’s reproductive system and must be kept clean.

“Good hygiene practices, such as washing hands before touching the body, keeping the area dry, and avoiding harmful practices like douching, are essential,” she said.

In her remarks, Dr Frances Ben-Ushie, State Coordinator of the NYSC, lauded the gesture and described it as timely, considering the high number of female corps members in camp, which she put at 864.

She observed that many women in camp may not have the means or knowledge to maintain proper menstrual hygiene.

“Her initiative will not only help those in need but also inspire others to take action,” the NYSC boss said.

Dr Ben-Ushie, who is also the founder of the Florish Foundation for Women and Youth, used the event to formally launch the foundation at the camp.

Established in 2023, she said the foundation focuses on education and health, and has partnered with the NYSC to drive interventions on sickle cell awareness, genotype testing, and rural health outreach.

“Nigeria has the highest prevalence of sickle cell disease globally, with about 150,000 children born with the condition each year.

“We believe corps members are powerful change agents who can educate communities and reduce the incidence of this preventable condition,” she explained.

Dr Ben-Ushie underscored the importance of genotype awareness among young people, particularly intending couples, warning that “marriages between incompatible genotypes should be avoided to prevent the burden of sickle cell disease.”

With corps members actively engaging in these sensitisation efforts, Dr Ben-Ushie said the NYSC platform would continue to be a driver of health and social change across Nigeria.

