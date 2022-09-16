NYSC launches medical outreach for 1,000 patients in Bauchi

About 1,000 patients with various illnesses in Bogoro Local Government Area in Bauchi State are to be treated free- of- charge during a three-day medical outreach for rural dwellers in Kwara community.

The rural medical outreach is organised by the Bauchi State office of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), under the NYSC’s Health Initiative for Rural Dwellers (HIRD).

Speaking during the commencement of the exercise, the state’s coordinator of NYSC, Alhaji Namadi Abubakar, said that the outreach is open to more than 1,000 members of the community who have various illnesses.

He added that ailments such as malaria, typhoid, hypertension, diarrhoea, cholera and diabetes, among others, would be attended to free of charge, stressing that COVID-19 vaccination would also be administered to the people of the community.

According to him, any other ailment that cannot not be handled by the Corps Medical Volunteers will be referred to a more competent hospital for treatment.

“As far as the programme is concerned, we have touched the nooks and crannies of Bauchi State.”

“Last year, we were in Duguri village in Alkaleri Local Government Area. We were also in Giade, Toro and now in Bogoro Local Government Area for the same programme and we are particular in going only to rural areas,” he added.

“Our team which comprises of medical doctors, pharmacists, nurses and laboratory scientists are here to comfort these people with their expertise,”

“My expectation is that the people of this community would benefit a lot from this medical outreach because we brought the drugs that will take care of those ailments,” he said.

Also speaking, the Chairman of Bogoro Local Government Area, Ilya Habila, commended NYSC for the initiative, saying that he had also complemented the outreach by supplying drugs and other medical consumables.

Habila expressed his resolve to collaborate with any development partner in order to improve the health and wellbeing of the people in the local government area.

He also assured NYSC that people across the 13 wards of the council area would be coming en masse for the outreach as enough sensitisation had been conducted before the arrival of the team.

“I want to appreciate the gesture by NYSC which has continued to sustain national unity, integration and cohesion. I want to thank the NYSC for impacting on the lives of our people. I want to say this is a noble project,’’ he said.

Habila assured that his administration will collaborate with NYSC in meeting the community’s development aspirations of the people and charged the people who come to behave in an orderly manner .





ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE