NYSC is the only scheme uniting Nigeria ― Oyo Coordinator

The coordinator of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Oyo State, Mrs Grace Ogbuogebe, has said that the NYSC scheme is the only remaining program uniting Nigeria.

She made this known during the celebration of the 48th anniversary of the NYSC scheme at the NYSC permanent orientation camp, Iseyin, on Saturday.

According to her, “the scheme is an attestation that NYSC remains the only legacy and program that unites the country. From the display you have seen, every state in the country is represented here, and you see them behaving like they are from one womb.

“The orientation course has united them and allowed them to mingle with themselves. They have come together to participate in events in their respective platoons, not minding about their separate tribes and cultures.

“This remarkable feat happening in the orientation camp is an attestation that NYSC is the only thing that unites Nigeria.”

The state coordinator further noted that the NYSC scheme was a household name that focuses on uniting the nation and should be upheld not scrapped. Adding that the importance of the program cannot be overemphasized.

Recall that Ogbuogebe had previously charged the corps members to use the call to service as a privilege to contribute their quota to the development of Nigeria.

She said, “The mandate of this program is to bring together youths who are expected to put in their best towards nation-building and restoration of the unity and hope of our nation. As you come on board the national service, I encourage you to make a lasting impression/legacy towards achieving the mandate of the founding fathers of the Scheme.”

Speaking on the need for the scheme during the event, corps member, Samuel Adeboye noted that the NYSC is what every young Nigerian graduate looks forward to yearly.

“The NYSC of yesterday is not the same as the NYSC of today in the sense that a lot has changed. The NYSC of today has evolved into a skills and entrepreneurship development scheme where corps members are availed the unique opportunity to contribute their quota to the country’s development,” he said.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. NYSC is the only scheme uniting Nigeria ; NYSC is the only scheme uniting Nigeria ; NYSC is the only scheme uniting Nigeria ; NYSC is the only scheme uniting Nigeria.