NYSC gives account of how corps member was killed along Lokoja-Abuja Road

Contrary to the report by Kogi State Police command that there was no record of any kidnapping incident along Lokoja-Abuja highway where some corps members were reportedly abducted, the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) has confirmed that there was an incident, elaborating that one corps member was killed.

The Assistant Director of the NYSC in Osun State, Mrs Funmi Okundaye on Wednesday said that they had gotten in touch with the family of Yusuf Sulaimon Boimon who was serving in the state before being shot along Lokoja- Abuja road early this morning while in the company of his other colleagues.

Speaking with Tribune Online in Osogbo, the Assistant Director, however, added that, very soon, a delegation would be sent to go and pay a condolence visit to the family of the deceased in Kaduna from Osun State hinting that NYSC in Kaduna would first pay a visit to the affected family because of their proximity.

The Assistant Director who claimed that they had left NYSC camp in Ede since Tuesday morning wondering what they could have been doing on the road till the early morning of Wednesday when they were attacked.

She said all of them embarked on the trip in a hired bus.

Mrs Okundaye who stated that he was the only unlucky one out of his colleagues that travelled on the ill-fated bus, stating that the case was not an abduction but armed robbery.

According to her, he was the only passenger that sat in front of the bus.

She also stressed that other persons who sustained various degrees of injuries managed to escape and had been taken to different hospitals in the area where the incident happened for medical treatment.

The NYSC boss further disclosed that out of the injured ones, some had been discharged while those who are yet to be discharged are currently being attended to.

She, however, said that the death of the deceased made them to be grieved and prayed to God Almighty to give the bereaved family, the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

