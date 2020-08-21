NYSC garment factory produces 57,000 corps kits in three months

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) on Friday, said it, through its garment factory, produced 57,000 corps members kits within three months.

It said within the period, 12,000 khaki suits, 15,000 physical exercise shorts, 15,000 crested vests and 15,000 plain vests were produced.

Speaking during an inspection visit to the garment factory in Minna, Niger State, the NYSC Director General (DG), Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim in a statement signed by the Director, Press and Public relations, Mrs Adenike Adeyemi, tasked corps members working in the factory on deploying intellectual prowess in what they do, so as to add value to their fashion design skills.

He urged them to imbibe the dignity of labour and be tenacious in the utilisation of vocational skills imparted in them during the service year.

The Director-General also advised them to access the loan facilities made available by financial institutions to enable them to actualise their business plans for self-employment and wealth creation.

While noting the rate of employment in the country and the efforts being made to address this, he added that skill acquisition remains the best solution.

Briefing the DG, the Head of the factory, Mr Aluyor Moses Osikhuemeh, said the garment factory, which was established in 1992, had trained thousands of Corps Members thereby making them self-reliant.

He added that the factory would continue to contribute towards the provision of quality Corps kits while also generating revenue for the scheme.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

More Shocks As Unemployment Data Exposes Misery Status Of Nigerians

BEFORE now, economic and finance experts found it difficult to assess the healthy nature of the labour market and how to measure the impact of government policies targeted at creating jobs because of lack of real time labour data. But on Friday, August 14, 2020, the concerns were only slightly eased as the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) published second quarter (Q2):2020 labour statistics, the first report since Q3:2018…