NYSC earmarks 7 Corps Members for awards, 9 for disciplinary action, as 1557 disengage from service in Anambra

A total of 1557 Corps Members comprising 629 males and 928 females belonging to 2021 Batch C Stream 1 service year disengaged from national service in Anambra State, on Thursday.

Seven Corps members who distinguished themselves during their service year have been shortlisted for the State honours award, while nine of them will face disciplinary actions ranging from Extension of service and outright repetition of the service year for offences such as absconment and truancy.

Nigerian Tribune gathered that in a low-key ceremony held simultaneously in all the 21 local government areas of the State, Certificates of National Service ( CNS) were issued to the deserving Corps members.

The State Coordinator Mrs Blessing Iruma who monitored the exercise in a farewell address charged the Corps members to reflect the ideals of the NYSC in their future endeavours.

She said: “As good ambassadors of the Scheme, it behoves you to sustain the spirit of patriotism, hard work, commitment, and resilience as imbibed in you during the service year”.

The State Coordinator informed the outgoing Corps Members to continue to put into practice the skills acquired under the Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development programme in the course of their Service year.

The Coordinator personally issued the CNS to Corps members during the event.

