NYSC discharges 858 corps members in Sokoto

The coordinator of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Sokoto State, Mr Philip Enaburue, on Thursday, said a total of 858 Batch B stream 2, 2019 corps members passed out in Sokoto State.

He made the disclosure at NYSC State secretariat Kalambaina, Wamakko local government of the state he, however, added that one of the corps members has his service year extended for one month for misconduct and truancy.

He further added that the distribution of certificates to the outgoing corps members was decentralised in compliance with the social distancing rules and regulations.

“Though the number of those passing out in this batch were few, we still have twenty-two centres for the distribution of certificates and in each centre, it has been divided into morning and afternoon sessions to reduce overcrowding, he said.

According to the coordinator, a corps member, Umukoro Faith Ohiemute, with code number SO/19B/3273 was nominated for state meritorious award while two others were nominated for Sultanate award for their outstanding performance during the service year.

Enabuerue further divulged that in spite of the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic the corps members participated fully in the skill acquisitions that will enable them to be self-reliance after the service.

He showered praise on the outgoing corps members for their resilience and determination despite challenges and difficulties stressing that this batch has made him proud.

He thanked Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State, Sultanate council, state NYSC board and other stakeholders for their immeasurable support to the scheme.

