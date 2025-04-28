NYSC director advises corps members to be job creators

The Director of the Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development programme, SAED, National Youth Service Corps, Aremu Kehinde, has advised the 2025 Batch A Stream 1 corps members to make use of SAED to become wealth generators.

He gave the advice in a speech delivered on his behalf by the Benue State Coordinator of NYSC, Mrs Veronica Garba, during the opening ceremony of SAED training on Monday, at Wanune Orientation Camp.

The NYSC Director admonished the corps members to make use of the opportunities provided by SAED.

He said, “As you embark on this journey, I encourage you to make the most of the opportunities provided by the SAED programme, strive to become not just job seekers but job creators, problem solvers and wealth generators.”

Kehinde described the SAED initiative as a vital empowerment platform designed to equip young Nigerian graduates with practical skills necessary for self-sufficiency.

According to him, the SAED programme comprises two phases: the in-camp training, which lasts 10 days, and the post-camp training, which continues at corps members’ various places of primary assignment.

The SAED programme, he added, helps participants select and pursue appropriate skills, while also equipping them with the basics of business planning and enterprise development.

Highlighting the programme’s motto, “One Corps Member, Two Skills,” the Director listed several skill sets available, which included: Agro-allied, ICT, Creative Arts, Construction, Energy and Satellite Technology, Cosmetology, and Logistics Services, among others.

The Director advised corps members to choose skills of their interest and said that there are funding partners such as the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Microfinance Banks, Unity Bank, Access Bank, Nigeria Credit Corporation, and Ecobank, which support entrepreneurs who excel in SAED programmes.

Earlier, in her opening address, the State Director, Mrs Garba, emphasised the importance of staying focused throughout the training period, noting that every individual possesses a unique skill that can be nurtured into a thriving venture.

She urged corps members not to miss the opportunity presented by the SAED programme to acquire, develop, and master entrepreneurial skills that could lead to self-reliance and business establishment after the service year.

In his earlier speech, SAED NYSC Directorate Monitoring Officer, Mr Owuna Sunday, emphasised the importance of the post-camp training, describing it as the most crucial part of the SAED programme.

He charged corps members to build upon the skill of their choice, noting that there are grants and loans available for corps members who present workable business plans.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE