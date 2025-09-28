NYSC DG urges Corps members to sustain national unity, integration

..warns against cultism, drug abuse, cybercrime

The Director General of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier General Olakunle Nafiu has charged Corps members to use their period of national service to sustain the Scheme’s gains in fostering national unity and integration, as well as promote the socio-economic advancement of the country.

He made the call during nationwide virtual welcome address to the Corps members as activities lined up for 2025 Batch “B’ Stream Two Orientation Course picked up fully.

Director, Information and Public Relations, Caroline Embu, in a statement on Sunday in Abuja said Nafiu warned the Corps members against cultism, drug abuse, fraud, cybercrime, violence, and all forms of misconduct he said would not be tolerated.

The DG admonished them to harness their creativity and courage for the tasks ahead, adding that the Orientation Course was more than just a formality, but also served as a transformative experience.

“You will learn discipline, teamwork, adaptability, resilience, and leadership. From the lectures and skills acquisition sessions to the sports, social activities, and even the Man ‘O War drills, every part of this programme is designed to stretch and strengthen you physically, mentally, and morally.

You will be trained, not only for service but for life. As you settle into camp life, I must draw your attention to three important things; First, discipline. Respect the rules of camp. Obey instructions from officials. Wear your uniform with dignity. You are not permitted to leave camp without authorization.

“I must add that cultism, drug abuse, fraud, cybercrime, violence, and all forms of misconduct will not be tolerated.

“The Code of Conduct of the NYSC is not negotiable, and violations will be met with firm consequences. Second, security. Your safety is our priority, but it also requires your cooperation.

“For your safety and that of others, please refrain from posting images and other security-related details on social media. Be alert, be responsible, and always prioritize your wellbeing. If you see or suspect something is not right, please report it to camp officials.

“Third, opportunity. Beyond national service, the NYSC is your gateway to empowerment. Through the Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) programme, you have access to training that can turn you into job creators and innovators.

“Many of your predecessors used this platform to build businesses, secure funding, and transform their futures. I encourage you to seize it. In today’s economy, skills and creativity are the currency of progress, so make this year count”, he said.

GeneraI Nafiu also encouraged the Corps Members to be consistent, uphold the values of the Scheme, and steer clear of conduct that could undermine their progress or violate camp regulations.

He equally admonished them to build long-ladting friendships and avoid negative use of the social media.

“Be mindful that not everything needs to be shared online. A moment of viral attention is never worth the cost of your reputation or future. The internet does not forget. Stand against division. Serve with pride, joy, and the conviction that you are the generation that will make this country greater.

“Whenever the journey feels hard, remember that you are not alone. As your Director General, I, along with the entire NYSC staff, stand with you, ready to guide, protect, and support you every step of the way and together, we will keep the flame of unity burning,” General Nafiu said.

