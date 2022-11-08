NYSC DG urges corps members to be disciplined

The Director General of the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier General Mohammed Fadah, has urged corps members to sustain high level of discipline and enthusiasm demonstrated by remaining compliant with camp rules and regulations.

He made the call during the swearing in ceremony of the 2022 Batch C Stream One orientation course at the NYSC Orientation Camp in Paiko local government areas of Niger State.

Fadah, represented by NYSC Coordinator in Niger State, Mr.Hassan Taura, urged the corps members to distance themselves from cultism, drug abuse and other social vices.

He also urged them to avoid using social media for spreading fake news, fuelling hatred and other negative purposes, and instead, they should deploy the same for the promotion of national unity and development.

He explained that the objectives of NYSC was to promote national unity and integration, adding that their deployment from their states of origin and diverse ethnic, religious and socio-economic background was to promote national unity.

The Director General, however, advised the corps members to take the Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development training serious to enable them to realise their potential and attain individual feats during and after service.

“You are expected to choose from any of the skill areas, and make yourselves available for the training, which starts from the orientation camp,” he said.





Fadah advised the corps members to be security conscious at all times and to report any suspicious characters or activities around them to the appropriate authorities.

He appealed to all stakeholders to support the establishment of the NYSC Trust Fund which has reached an advanced stage of legislation.

He said the Trust Fund would enhance the smooth operations of the scheme, especially by addressing the challenges of infrastructure and providing start-up capital for corps members.