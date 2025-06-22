NYSC DG tasks Corps members on patriotism, selfless service others

The Director General of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier General Olakunle Nafiu has advised Corps members to allow the core values of the scheme be their guiding principles during and after their service year.

He said patriotism, integrity, efficiency, transparency, consistency, loyalty, discipline, diligence, selfless service among others are necessary requirements for a successful service year.

General Nafiu disclosed this while addressing the 2025 Batch ‘A’ Stream Two Corps members at the Cross River State Orientation Camp in Obubra and Ebonyi State Orientation Camp at MacGregor College, Afikpo, a statement by the acting Director Information and Public Relations, NYSC, Caroline Embu, said on Sunday.

He said every Corps member must adhere strictly to the scheme’s bye-laws, constitution of the country and also respect constituted authorities.

“Be at your best at all times. Be diligent and punctual at work, don’t be lazy and serve as our good ambassadors,” the DG said.

The NYSC Cross River State Coordinator, Mrs Joke Oyenuga in her camp situation report informed General Nafiu that 1,455 Corps Members consisting of 675 males and 780 females took the Oath of Allegiance, which was administered by the High Court Judge of Obubra, Hon. Justice EA Ubua during the swearing-in ceremony.

She added that “the morale among the staff and Corps Members is very high and they were all committed to getting the best results.”

Similarly, the NYSC Ebonyi State Coordinator, Mrs Foluke Oladehinde said 1,525 Corps members comprising 765 males and 760 females were registered while the Oath of Allegiance was administered by Hon. Justice Nicholas Nwode on behalf of the Chief Judge of the State.