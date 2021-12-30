NYSC DG decorated with new rank of Major-General

The Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps, Shuaibu Ibrahim has been decorated with the new rank of Major General.

The decoration was performed in Abuja today by the Minister of Defence, Major General Bashir Magashi (Rtd) who was joined by DG’s wife, Mrs Martina Ibrahim.

The tenure of Major General Shuaibu Ibrahim as Director-General of the 48th year old Scheme has witnessed national recognition and tremendous achievements such as robust welfare package for Corps Members, increased capacity building for Staff, expansion of the Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development Programme, strenghtened synergy with stakeholders for improved productivity, utilization of Corps potentials for optimal benefits, resuscitation of NYSC Farms, the establishment of NYSC Museum, the establishment of NYSC National Troupe, the unveiling of nine books on the Scheme, among others.

At a reception organised by the Director-General by his family and friends, he thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for finding him worthy to be appointed NYSC Director-General which brought out the potentials in him.

In the same vein, he expressed appreciation to the Defence Minister, as well as the Chief of Army Staff for the elevation.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

FALSE! Yoruba Not An Official Language In Brazil

Claim: A national newspaper and multiple online platforms claim Brazil has adopted Yoruba as its official language and that the language would be included in primary and secondary schools curriculum.

Verdict: The claim is false. The content of the article published by these online platforms is not new; it has been recirculated several times and has been debunked.

Viral Voice Note On WhatsApp Billing False

Claim: A viral WhatsApp voice note, purportedly made by the director and CEO of WhatsApp, claims users will have to start paying for WhatsApp services.

Verdict: The viral WhatsApp voice note claim is a hoax. The content is not new and has been circulated as a broadcast message several times in the past.

Marburg Virus: What You Need To Know About Disease Recently Detected In West Africa

On Monday, August 9, 2021, the World Health Organisation (WHO) confirmed the first case of Marburg virus in West Africa in Guinea. This development has sent shivers down the spines of West Africans who are still grappling with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. But before this dreaded disease is greeted by rumours and misinformation, here is what you have to know about the virus.

FACT CHECK: US Did Not Give Nigeria 48 Hours Ultimatum To Detain Abba Kyari

CLAIM: Several social media posts claim the United States of America (USA) gave Nigeria’s Federal Government 48 hours to detain suspended Deputy Police Commissioner, Abba Kyari, or face severe sanctions.

VERDICT: The claim is false and misleading. The US did not give Nigerian Federal Government 48 hours ultimatum to detain Abba Kyari.