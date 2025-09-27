NYSC DG charges PSIN on tailored, sector-specific training for MDAs

The Director General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier General Olakunle Nafiu, has charged the Public Service Institute of Nigeria (PSIN) to develop tailored, sector-specific training packages for Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) to meet the needs of establishments with unique mandates.

Nafiu made the call when he hosted the Administrator/Chief Executive Officer of the institute, Barrister Imeh Okon, and her team in his office.

The NYSC Director of Information and Public Relations, Caroline Embu, disclosed this in a statement issued on Saturday in Abuja.

While offering suggestions on how the training programme could be implemented, the NYSC DG said PSIN could begin by training limited essential manpower within such organisations, who would then serve as ad hoc instructors to the institute when organising training programmes for those MDAs.

He added that this approach would enhance patronage of PSIN by government agencies.

Nafiu cited the NYSC as an example of an organisation with unique requirements that generalized training by the institute might not adequately address, a situation that could hinder PSIN’s patronage by the Scheme.

General Nafiu stressed that PSIN is critical to developing viable, competent professional manpower for Nigeria. He added that development in any society is unattainable without a vibrant public service, which, he said, can only be achieved through consistent training and retraining of personnel.

The NYSC Chief Executive reiterated his administration’s commitment to the training and capacity building of the Scheme’s staff for greater efficiency in the discharge of their duties. He pledged the Scheme’s support for the institute and welcomed the idea of collaboration, promising to consider areas suggested by the PSIN Administrator.

Speaking on the purpose of her visit, Barrister Okon said she was canvassing for NYSC’s patronage of the institute’s training programmes, which she believed would improve workforce productivity.

The Administrator of PSIN explained that the institute’s mandate is to build the capacity of Nigeria’s public service for greater efficiency through training, research, and innovation. She added that her visit was aimed at “fostering collaboration, strengthening institutional relationships, and exploring mutually beneficial opportunities between her institute and the NYSC.”

She further noted that the institute offers capacity-building training in areas such as leadership, digital literacy, entrepreneurship, and customised programmes, from which NYSC staff and Corps Members could benefit.

The NYSC helmsman congratulated Barrister Okon on her appointment, noting that NYSC was one of her first points of call in engaging with stakeholders. He wished her an impactful tenure in office.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE