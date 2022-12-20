NYSC commends Taraba govt over corps members welfare, hospitality

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) on Tuesday commended the Taraba State government for their hospitable disposition towards corps members and the scheme.

The acting Director-General of the scheme, Mrs Christy Uba, made the commendation while addressing corps members at the closing ceremony of the 2022 Batch ‘C’ Stream II Orientation

Course expressed that the hospitable nature of the Taraba state government and the people of the state has made NYSC programs in the state unique.

Uba who was represented by the state coordinator, Mr Anthony M Nzoka, also commended heads of Federal and State Government ministries, departments and agencies, local government councils, principals, head teachers and proprietors of government and private schools as well as other employers for receiving and mentoring corps members in the past, and appeal for more cooperation and acceptance of corps members.

“I wish to sincerely commend the Taraba state government and people of the state for their hospitality for our corps members. Your hospitable nature has made NYSC programs in Taraba unique, and I want to solicit more cooperation.

“My dear compatriots, as you begin the next phase of the service, I urge you to sustain the spirit of patriotism, hard work and resilience which you imbibed during the orientation course. It is my ardent hope that you will strive to meet the expectations of Nigerians by contributing towards the progress and development of our dear country.

“I wish to remind you of the oath of allegiance you took in which you pledged to accept posting in good faith. I enjoin you to perform your duties with diligence and be guided by the provisions of the

NYSC Act and Bye-Laws as well as workplace rules and regulations. In keeping with the objectives of the Scheme, you are expected to integrate into your host communities while also appreciating and respecting their cultures and traditions.

“You must desist from meddling in their local politics, I enjoin you to undertake personal and group Community Development Service(CDS) projects that will help to uplift the living standard of the people of your host communities.

“I encourage you to build on the skills acquired, by availing yourselves of opportunities for post-camp training as this will go a long way in empowering you for self-reliance as we are liaising with financial institutions and other stakeholders with a view to providing start-up

loans to enable you to actualize your business dreams.

“As you proceed to your Places of Primary Assignment(PPA), I urge you to be security conscious at all times, as security is everyone’s business. You should avoid acts that can endanger your life such as staying out late, attending night parties, visitation of dangerous places, and acceptance of car rides and gifts from strangers.” The DG advised.

Meanwhile, two corps members, Jessica Ogonna and Williams Ordu appreciated NYSC for the opportunity to serve their fatherland.

The corps members promised to make Nigerians proud in their places of primary assignment during their service year.

