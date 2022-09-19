NYSC commences 2022 annual sports, cultural festival

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), on Monday, commenced its 2022 Annual NYSC Sports and cultural festival in Abuja.

This involved corps members from different states participating in football, athletics, dance, drama, and comedy amongst other competitions.

While declaring open the festival, the minister of federal capital territory, Alhaji Muhammad Musa Bello said the NYSC has remained focused on its mandate of mobilising and training youths for leadership roles as well as promoting patriotic values.

He noted that sports remain a potent force for the promotion of national unity, assuring that his administration would continue to accord the necessary priority to the sector.

The minister, who was represented by the mandate secretary, social development secretariat, Hajia Hadiza Mohammed Kabir said the cultural segment of the festival would also showcase the strength of the country’s diversities.

“I appeal to stakeholders in the public and private sector to continue to support the NYSC so as to enhance the gains of this annual event,” the minister said.

On his part, NYSC director general, Brigadier General Muhammad Kaku Fadah said since the introduction of the festival, the focus has been on complementing federal government’s efforts in the development of the sports sector.





He disclosed that the cultural segment is aimed at developing the zeal of youths to promote and preserve Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage.

“We are focusing on grooming the corps members to pursue gainful careers in the sports and entertainment industry.

“Similarly, the NYSC national football club has been a platform for development of talents of corps members in soccer, while at the same time serves as an additional avenue for the promotion of national unity and integration,” the DG said.

The DG also called on individuals and organisations to patronise the NYSC national cultural troupe, whose members are always at their best during performances.