The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has cleared the air over nonpayment of the June 2023 allowance of corps members across the federation.

The management, in a statement signed Sunday by Eddy Megwa, the Director, Press and Public Relations of the Scheme, said “The delay being currently experienced is due to the administration of funds by various banks who are yet to credit Corps Members’ accounts”.

The management, however, apologised to corps members over the delay in the payment, saying that it is aware of their worries and agitations over the delay in the payment of their allowance.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the Scheme completed all arrangements for the payment of Corps Members’ allowance since 27th of June, 2023, and remittances made same day to various banks accordingly.

“In line with the above, NYSC Management is assiduously interfacing with the banks to fast track the payment of Corps Members’ June allowance without further delay.

“All Corps Members are enjoined to remain calm, law-abiding and dutiful in their respective places of national service as the Scheme will continue to treat issues relating to their welfare with utmost priority,” the statement read.

