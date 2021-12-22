NYSC boss extols corps member for lighting up Edo community

FOLLOWING threat of rape cases at night and other criminal activities in Agbonmoba community, Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area of Edo State, a member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in the state, Mr. Emmanuel Omeiza, has erected six solar electricity poles to light up the major street that leads to the village.

Omeiza noted that he was prompted to execute the project after investigations revealed that the major street leading to Agbonmoba village is often besieged by hoodlums and armed robbers, who rob and rape women at night.

Omeiza, 27, the chairman, Project Committee, NYSC Community Development Service Group, Edo State, said: “As a young man coming from a very humble background, I experienced how difficult it could be to traverse through a society that has little or nothing to offer for survival and fulfillment of life dreams, especially for the youth and children of this generation.”

A orphan and a first class university graduate, Omeiza said that his disadvantaged background made him a change maker, adding that when he set out for the mandatory one year youth service, he was determined to make an impact in his place of primary assignment.

He continued: “I conceived several ideas but I was not able to implement any of them due to my inability to raise funds. Eventually, the need for this solar power lighting for the Agbonmoba community was identified. This was due to the criminal activities by some unscrupulous elements in the area which was made easier by the darkness in the streets.

“I believe this project is a good response. This is one of the ways to curb criminal activities. I remain committed knowing that there is still more to be done to enhance and bring advancement to society. Government at all levels and individuals should continue with their social responsibilities.”

The Edo State Coordinator of NYSC, Mrs. Abiodun Olubukola, described Omeiza, from Kogi State, as a young man that is full of wisdom, insight, ideas, courage, focus and a determination to finish what he started despite the obstacles he encountered.

Represented by the Local Government Inspector, Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area, Mrs. Uzebor Lixcana, the coordinator pleaded with the locals to help to monitor the solar electricity power so that hoodlums would not steal or destroy it.

Olubukola urged other corps members to emulate Omeiza for making his environment better and not leaving the community the way he met it.

“What corps member Emmanuel Omeiza did is to brighten and lighten the locality. By providing six solar lights to the Agbonmoba community, I want to say, bye to darkness and welcome to light. This community will never experience darkness any more. The community will never forget you in a hurry. They will keep remembering you, even after you have gone,” she said.

His boss in the Department of Health and Safety Environment at Presco Oil Plc, where Omeiza is currently serving, Mrs. Benedicta Elvis-Ogbe, lauded Omeiza as a focused individual with a clear direction, added that despite the constraints and plights ahead, he did not give up until he saw the success of the projects.

The General-Secretary of Agbonmoba community, Mr. Efemwenkiekie Osamuyi, described the corps member as a reliable, dedicated and committed person who fulfills his promises,” noting that Omeiza had done something which no fellow corps member had done in the community.

The Vice President of Ologbo Community Development Services (CDS), Miss Okorie Chioma Fortune, from Ebonyi begged the people that “This light will be helpful to the community, and it will last for a very long time. Please, help us monitor this solar electricity power project.”