NYSC assures corps members on payment of March, April allowances

THE National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has assured that it will pay the allowances for March and April.

Director-General, Brigadier-General Shuaibu Ibrahim, spoke through the Director of Public Affairs, Mrs. Adenike Adeyemi, urging Corps members to remain calm and safe.

“As we earnestly look up to the Almighty God for help, management wishes to reassure all corps members once more that allowances for the months of March and April shall be paid to everyone, without recourse to the monthly clearance exercise.

“You are all enjoined to stay calm, stay safe, observe safety precautions given from time to time by the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and always stay tuned to our traditional and new media platforms,” he said.

He also urged them to recommit themselves to the ideals of the scheme even as they put the country’s interest at the frontline.

This he said, include; rendering selfless service to Nigeria and humanity; personal development and emancipation from the clutches of tribalism and corruption—the twin vices that we must defeat.

