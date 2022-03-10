NYSC assures commitment to improve corps members’ welfare in Anambra

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), on Thursday, assured its commitment to address the challenges facing the scheme and corps members in Anambra State.

The Chairman, NYSC Governing Board, Hajia Fatima Balla Abubakar, disclosed this at the State Permanent Orientation camp at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Unity Orientation Camp, Mbaukwu/Umuawulu, Awka South Local Government Area of the state, after inspecting the various facilities of the scheme in the State.

Abubakar, represented at the visit by a board member, Ahajia Binta Muazu, also assured that the board would never relent in taking decisions geared towards improving the welfare of corps members and staff.

“Hajia Bala sent her warm greetings. We have seen your magnificent NYSC camp. We have visited the various facilities in the orientation camp and at NYSC factory at Mgbakwu. They are good. We have also noted the challenges like erosion. We will look into them to see ways of addressing them. Your security and welfare are our top priority,” she noted.

She further enjoined the corps members to remain law-abiding, obedient to rules and regulations guarding the camp, and attentive to learn various skills been taught in the camp.

“Don’t travel without permission. Be obedient to the rules and regulations governing the camp. Refrain from criminal acts. Avoid night journeys. Don’t engage in anything that can affect your health. Get involved in various activities in the camp to imbibe skills that can change your life even after your service year,” Abubakar further maintained.

The board Chairman, however, commended the State government for its various support to the scheme as well as the NYSC state coordinator, Mrs Yetunde Baberinwa and her staff for taking proper care of the scheme.

The Deputy Director, Head NYSC Garment Factory, Anambra state Mr Joshua Onifade, who also spoke during the Board visits to the Factory located at Mgbakwu, said the factory generates 10 million in 2021 and this year the company will generate more than the above amount.

Onifade announced that the NYSC factory under his watch has employed 60 unemployed women in the host factory community of Mgbakwu, in Awka North Council Area of the State.