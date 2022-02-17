NYSC appeals for memoranda to support trust fund

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has ahead of the forthcoming public hearing on the bill for the establishment of NYSC Trust Fund, has appealed to members of the public to send memoranda in support of the bill to the House Committee on Youth and Sports, and also make themselves available on the day of the public hearing to lend support to the institution of the Trust Fund.

The NYSC Director-General, Major General Shuaibu Ibrahim, made the appeal during a training programme organised for Desk Officers on the documentation of NYSC activities in Abuja.

He asked that all hands be on deck for the actualisation of the Trust Fund, which would address the challenges of inadequate funding, infrastructural deficits in the Scheme, expansion of Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development Programme (SAED), provision of start-up capitals for Corps Members to drive their business initiatives under the SAED programme, among others.

The Director, Internal Audit, Mr Leke Abiodun, the Director-General said there was the need to adequately document the Scheme’s activities for posterity,

“As you may be aware, public hearing on the bill for the establishment of the NYSC Trust Fund has been fixed for Thursday, February 24, 2022.

“All of us should endeavour to explore our network of friends, including influential persons, Corps employers, members of the academia, civil society organisations, students bodies, media practitioners and other groups for this purpose.

“We should encourage them to send memoranda in support of the bill to the House Committee on Youth and Sports, as well as make physical appearance on the day of the public hearing to lend their support,” the DG said.

NYSC "is one of the enduring national institutions that have positively impacted the lives of Nigerians and shaped the socio-economic and political development of the nation."

He urged the Desk Officers to be committed to the goal of the training by paying adequate attention and take to heart the knowledge that would be imparted into them, as he promised management’s support for the effective discharge of their duties.

The Director-General stated further that the Scheme is not resting on its oars as the need to sustain documentation of its activities formed the basis for the training, which would equip the Desk Officers for the effective and efficient conduct of their assignments.

“As you return to your various formations after the training, you are to remain committed to this special assignment to enable us to achieve the goal of your appointment as members of the standing committee and Desk Officers on the documentation of NYSC activities,” Ibrahim said.

