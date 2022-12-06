NYSC acting DG urges corps members to avoid spreading fake news

The acting Director-General of the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC), Mrs Christy Uba, has urged corps members to avoid using social media for spreading fake news, fuelling hatred and other negative purposes, but instead use it to promote national unity and development.

Uba made the call on Tuesday, December 6, during the swearing-in ceremony of the 2022 Batch C Stream 2 orientation course at the NYSC permanent orientation camp in Iseyin, Oyo State.

The acting director-general, represented by the NYSC Oyo State coordinator, Mrs Grace Ogbuogebe, also urged the corps members to distance themselves from cultism, drug abuse and other social vices. She maintained that the objective of NYSC was to promote national unity and integration, urging corps members to align with the scheme’s ideals to promote national unity.

She said, “Let me also remind you that the oath of allegiance you have taken today is very important, as it is expected to guide your conduct in the service year as well as have a significant influence on your life after service. You are also enjoined to acquaint yourselves with the provisions of the NYSC Act and the NYSC Bye-Laws.

“Therefore your deployment to states apart from your origin and also your assemblage here from diverse ethnic, religious and socio-economic backgrounds is pursuant to this noble objective. This will not only offer you the opportunity for a broader understanding of the country, but also entrench the culture of working together in an atmosphere filled with friendship, peace, harmony, and a shared vision of a great and prosperous Nigeria.

“I implore you to sustain the high level of discipline and enthusiasm you have demonstrated so far, especially by remaining compliant with the camp rules and regulations. You must continue to distance yourselves from cultism, drug abuse and other social vices.

“I also urge you to avoid using social media for spreading fake news, fuelling hatred and other negative purposes, and instead deploy the same for the promotion of national unity and development. You are strongly advised to be security conscious at all times and to report any suspicious characters or activities around you to the appropriate authorities.”

Uba equally informed the corps members of the importance of the Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development Program (SAED). She stressed that acquiring a skill or more in any chosen skill set will empower them, adding that mastering a skill remains a source of sustainable income while waiting to acquire a dream job.

She further encouraged them to add value to their lives by participating actively in the SAED during the orientation period and after post-camp training for the mastery of their chosen skills. Uba called on every corps member to be ready to immensely contribute their quota to national development by rendering selfless service.

