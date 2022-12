The Acting Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Mrs Christy Ifeyinwa Uba has commended the Oyo state government and the state arm of the scheme over the completion of the 800-seater ultra-modern building in the NYSC state secretariat.

The Acting DG hailed the government for providing a conducive and enabling environment for the scheme.

She made this assertion on Wednesday while commissioning an 800 ultra-modern seater hall at the NYSC Secretariat, in Ibadan the state capital.

“I want to appreciate the Governor and people of Oyo state for providing an enabling environment for NYSC to be visionary in Oyo state.

“I also want to commend the state coordinator and her staff. They have done well, and they have been doing well. I can see that there is love and peace among you and that is what NYSC is all about.

“From what you have put together, it means that you have been working towards the objective of the scheme,” she stated.

She further commended the Federal Government for its unwavering support to the scheme.

“I appreciate the Federal Government for all that you do to make sure that the scheme is still relevant and working. The Covid period was really challenging but the government supported us fully,” she said.

The NYSC boss, while accessing the quality job on the ultra-modern hall, appreciated the efforts put in by the traditional rulers, as well as the security personnel in making sure that the lives and properties of people are well protected.

Uba also appreciated the work put in by everyone that has contributed to making the dream and completion of the hall.

In his remark, the Governor of Oyo state, Seyi Makinde, represented by the commissioner for youth and sports, Hon Seun Fakorede commended the leadership of the scheme for the laudable project.

According to him, the state has enjoyed many benefits as a result of its partnership with the scheme.

“I want to appreciate the leadership of the NYSC, forward the conclusion that Oyo state has enjoyed with the scheme.

“I would like to commend the state coordinator who I can say without mincing words has been very dogged and tenacious.

“She never gets tired until what she desires is achieved. The records are there for all to see.”

On her part, the NYSC state coordinator, Oyo, Mrs Grace Ogbuogebe expressed delight at the completion of the project and reiterated her resolve to continually improve the welfare of staff and corps members.

“It is with great pleasure and gratitude to God Almighty at the historic commissioning of the ultra-modern 800 seater capacity building.

“At the beginning of my tenure, I discovered the absence of a befitting and conducive hall to host programmes members of staff, corps members and other official engagements.

“I am delighted that in my tenure as the state coordinator of NYSC Oyo State, I am able to improve the poor conditions of facilities occupied by members of staff for over 30 years,” she said.

She equally thanked the Acting Director General for the support and assistance extended to the Secretariat in making sure that the project is completed.

Other dignitaries at the event include the Speaker, Oyo State house of assembly, Hon Debo Ogundoyin, represented by the clerk of the house, Mrs Yetunde Oludara Awe, the chairman of Ibadan North Local Government Area, Hon. Yusuff Sahib Oladayo, Comptroller of Immigration, Oyo state command, Dansuleiman Isah Alhassan, represented by SI Adetunji Olufemi.