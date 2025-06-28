NYCN urges Gov Abiodun to create youth ministry, appoint Commissioner

Youths, under the umbrella of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), Ogun State chapter, have urged the State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, to create a Youth Ministry and subsequently appoint a commissioner to oversee its affairs.

The NYCN made the passionate appeal in a letter dated 27 June 2025, signed by the State Chairman, Akolawole Shoremi, and the Secretary, Comrade ‘Dotun Opaleye.

The youth body expressed concern over the continued absence of a functional ministry solely focused on youth affairs.

The council said that while it recognises the administration’s efforts, including the May 2023 unbundling of the defunct Ministry of Youth and Sports and various youth support initiatives, these have fallen short of the strategic coordination required to meet the needs of Ogun’s young population.

“While we appreciate your efforts and commitment to improving our welfare through the May 2023 pronouncement unbundling the defunct Ministry of Youth & Sports, periodic financial supports, various ad hoc arrangements and the promotion of youth-focused initiatives within existing ministries, these measures have proven insufficient to address the unique and multifaceted needs of our young people comprehensively and strategically,” the group said.

The youth leaders warned that the continued absence of such a ministry could lead to social disengagement, increased youth vulnerability to vices, economic stagnation, and erosion of trust between young people and the government.

“The non-existence of a Ministry for Youth Development, since its pronouncement, sends an unintended but nonetheless disheartening message – that the concerns, aspirations, and potential of the young people of Ogun State are probably not prioritised with the same focused attention as other crucial sectors.

“This perceived attitude has burdened the youth constituency with a sense of disappointment and marginalisation, hindering our ability to fully contribute to the progress and prosperity of the Gateway State,” the group added.

They urged the Governor, who also serves as the Chairman of the Southern Governors’ Forum, to use the opportunity to show leadership and commitment to youth inclusion.

