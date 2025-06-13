NYCN resolves leadership crisis with Adodo emerging as substantive president

The leadership of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) has resolved its lingering leadership crisis, with Amb. Solomon Adodo emerging as the substantive and unified President of the Council.

This is just as the Council has announced the immediate expulsion of Sukubo Saraigbe Sukubo, an erstwhile factional leader of NYCN, and barred him from parading himself as President or former NYCN President in any capacity whatsoever.

Addressing a press conference at the Emergency National Management Meeting of NYCN on the 13th of June, 2024, the Rt. Hon. Comrade Riki Nwajiofor, Acting Secretary General, NYCN, said there is no room for divisive elements and further violations of the terms of this suspension will lead to an indefinite suspension from the NYCN.

Sukubo Saraigbe has been accused of illegal factionalisation, impersonation, perjury, and forgery, prompting his expulsion which followed a formal letter received from the Rivers State chapter of NYCN, backed by Article 9.1 and Article 23.3, Section 3, Subsection (i) & (iv) of the NYCN 2018 Constitution as amended.

Similarly, NYCN equally announced the suspension of Amb. Innocent Nduanya and Abubakar Suleiman Esq., factional Vice President and Secretary General respectively, for allegations bordering on gross incompetence and inability to discharge their constitutional duties, as well as aiding various constitutional breaches committed by Sukubo.

Comrade Riki Nwajiofor, Acting Secretary General, NYCN, said:

“The leadership of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) wishes to inform the general public, relevant stakeholders, government institutions, and all Nigerian youth that Sukubo Saraigbe has been officially expelled from the Council following due diligence, internal disciplinary procedures, and extensive consultations across our national and zonal structures.

“He was found guilty of illegally declaring a parallel Council, gross impersonation, perjury, forgery, financial impropriety and issuance of a dud cheque to the tune of two hundred million naira, all of which directly violate the guiding principles, vision, and sacred mandate of the NYCN as enshrined in its constitution and governance ethos.

“In line with the provisions of the constitution therefore, we have elected to place the mantle of leadership to an amiable comrade with the requisite qualification to steer the affairs of NYCN in the person of Amb. Solomon Adodo, who rightfully is the President of the NYCN.

“The NYCN is an institution built on integrity, accountability, and a singular vision of national unity through youth empowerment. Any action that threatens its cohesion, undermines its legitimacy, or disrespects its structures shall be met with the full weight of disciplinary consequence.

“We use this opportunity to profoundly appreciate His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, for his unwavering support, guidance, and open-door policy toward the youth constituency of Nigeria. The NYCN is especially thankful for the President’s understanding that youth are not just the leaders of tomorrow, but the transformative force of today.”

In his acceptance speech and address to the Youth Council, Amb. Adodo Solomon thanked Nigerian youth for finding him worthy to serve and applauded the Ministry of Youth Development as well as the government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for its tireless efforts in repositioning the youth with pragmatic initiatives and policies.

According to Amb. Adodo, “the NYCN is specifically indebted to the Minister of Youth Development for his commitment to youth empowerment. Indeed, it is not a coincidence, that the Nigerian youth body is being united under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. It is therefore, a top priority for us to partner with the current administration to unlock all the opportunities meant for youth.

“We reiterate our unwavering commitment to upholding the principle of unity, accountability, transparency and constitutional order in the conduct of our affairs as well as a strong resolve to reposition the Nigerian youth constituency and to give teeming Nigerian youth a voice.

“The new NYCN is emerging stronger, more inclusive, and mission-driven, and we are poised to deliver greater value across all 774 local governments, 36 states, and the FCT. This will make it easier for us to get involved in activities aimed at developing our potentials,” he stated.

