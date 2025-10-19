NYCN cautions youths against planned October 20 protest

The National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) has urged Nigerian youths to shun the planned protest slated for October 20, 2025, warning that it could threaten public peace and security.Governor Otu expressed deep concern over the hostile activities of unauthorised individuals who inflict pain on the populace.

In a statement issued on Friday and signed by the Chairman of its Interim Management Committee, Barr. Buhari Shehu, the Council disclosed that the Federal Government had obtained a court order restraining the organisers from going ahead with the protest.

“We have been informed that the Federal Government of Nigeria, through the Nigerian Police Force, has obtained an Order of the Federal High Court in Abuja restraining the organisers of the protest from organising, carrying out, or participating in the planned protest,” Shehu stated.

The NYCN also cited a security advisory from the United States Embassy in Abuja, which warned American citizens to avoid areas where the protest might take place. According to Shehu, this advisory underscores “the potential risks associated with the planned protest.”

He appealed to young Nigerians to “exercise restraint and stay out of trouble,” stressing that any disruption could lead to “a breakdown of law and order, which could put lives and property at risk.”

“We implore all Nigerian youths to prioritise peace, stability, and national security,” Shehu said. “We urge you to explore alternative and lawful means of expressing your grievances and demands.”

Reaffirming the Council’s commitment to youth welfare and national unity, the NYCN chairman assured that the body would continue working with relevant stakeholders to address the challenges facing young people and the country at large.

“We have no other country and place to live than Nigeria,” Shehu emphasized. “We all must come together to safeguard our dear nation.”

He called for vigilance and patriotism, “Stay safe, stay informed.”

